Grammy´s 2025: conoce la lista de los artistas nominados de esta gala

Por fin conocemos a los nominados de los Grammys 2025, después de meses especulando sobre los artistas y proyectos que entrarían a la competencia más importante de la industria musical, la Academia de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos a liberado los nombres oficiales de los participantes.

Por supuesto, hicieron elecciones predecibles que no podían ser distintas debido al gran triunfo de dichas creaciones, no obstante, también nos asombraron con varios giros de trama que definitivamente no anticipábamos. Los Grammys 2025 representarán una auténtica contienda campestre.

¿CUÁLES SON LOS COMPETIDORES DE LOS GRAMMYS 2025?

Álbum del año:

André 3000 — "New Blue Sun"

— "New Blue Sun" Beyoncé — "Cowboy Carter"

— "Cowboy Carter" Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n Sweet"

- "Short n Sweet" Charli XCX — "brat"

— "brat" Taylor Swift — "The Tortured Poets Department"

— "The Tortured Poets Department" Billie Eilish — "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

— "Hit Me Hard and Soft" Chappell Roan — "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

— "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" Jacob Collier — "Djesse Vol. 4"

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Shaboozey — "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

— "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"

— "Birds of a Feather" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — "Die With A Smile"

— "Die With A Smile" Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"

— "Fortnight" Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"

— "Good Luck, Babe!" Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

— "Not Like Us" Sabrina Carpenter — "Please Please Please"

— "Please Please Please" Beyoncé — "Texas Hold Em"

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

The Beatles — "Now and Then"

— "Now and Then" Beyoncé — "Texas Hold Em"

— "Texas Hold Em" Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso"

— "Espresso" Charli XCX — "360"

— "360" Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"

— "Birds of a Feather" Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

— "Not Like Us" Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"

— "Good Luck, Babe!" Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"

— "Fortnight" A$AP Rocky — "Tailor Swif"

— "Tailor Swif" Charli XCX — "360"

— "360" Eminem — "Houdini"

— "Houdini" Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

MEJOR SOUNDTRACK PARA UN MEDIO VISUAL

‘Ain’t No Love In Okhlahoma’

‘Better Place’

‘Can’t Catch Me Now’

‘It Never Went Away’

‘Love Will Survive'

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL

' American Symphony ' — "Jon Batiste"

' — "Jon Batiste" ‘ June ’ — "(June Carter Cash)"

’ — "(June Carter Cash)" ‘ Kings From Queens ’ — "Run DMC"

’ — "Run DMC" ‘ Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple ’ — "Steven Van Zandt"

’ — "Steven Van Zandt" ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ — "Varios artistas"

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

Sabrina Carpenter — "Short n’ Sweet"

— "Short n’ Sweet" Billie Eilish — "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

— "Hit Me Hard and Soft" Ariana Grande — "Eternal Sunshine"

— "Eternal Sunshine" Chappell Roan — "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

— "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" Taylor Swift — "The Tortured Poets Department"

MEJOR SOLO DE POP

Beyoncé — "Bodyguard"

— "Bodyguard" Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso"

— "Espresso" Charli XCX — "Apple"

— "Apple" Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"

— "Birds of a Feather" Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"

MEJOR DÚO/GRUPO DE POP

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift — "us."

— "us." Beyoncé & Post Malone — "Levi’s Jeans"

— "Levi’s Jeans" Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — "Guess"

— "Guess" Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica — "The Boy Is Mine"

— "The Boy Is Mine" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars —"Die With A Smile"

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DE DANCE POP

Madison Beer — "Make You Mine"

— "Make You Mine" Charli XCX — "Von Dutch"

— "Von Dutch" Billie Eilish — "L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit']'

— "L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit']' Ariana Grande — "Yes, And?"

— "Yes, And?" Troye Sivan — "Got Me Started"

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

‘ Funk Generation ’ — Anitta

’ — Anitta ‘ El Viaje ’ — Luis Fonsi

’ — Luis Fonsi ‘ GARCÍA ’ — Kany García

’ — Kany García ‘ Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ’ — Shakira

’ — Shakira ‘ORQUÍDEAS’ — Kali Uchis

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

‘ nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana ’ — Bad Bunny

’ — Bad Bunny ‘ Rayo ’ — J Balvin

’ — J Balvin ‘ FERXXOCALIPSIS ’ — Feid

’ — Feid ‘ LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN ’ — Residente

’ — Residente ‘att.’ — Young Miko

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO LATINO

‘ Compita del Destino ’ — El David Aguilar

’ — El David Aguilar ' Pa' Tu Cuerpa ' — Cimafunk

' — Cimafunk ‘ Autopoiética ’ — Mon Laferte

’ — Mon Laferte ‘ GRASA ’ — NATHY PELUSO

’ — NATHY PELUSO ‘¿Quién trae las cornetas?’ — Rawayana

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA

‘ Diamantes ’ — Chiquis

’ — Chiquis ‘ Boca Chueca, Vol. 1’ — Carín León

— Carín León ‘ ÉXODO ’ — Peso Pluma

’ — Peso Pluma ‘De Lejitos’ — Jessi Uribe

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

‘ Wild God ’ — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

’ — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds ‘ Charm ’ — Clairo

’ — Clairo ‘ The Collective ’ — Kim Gordon

’ — Kim Gordon ‘ What Now ’ — Brittany Howard

’ — Brittany Howard ‘All Born Screaming’ — St. Vincent

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Happiness Bastards — ‘The Black Crowes’

— ‘The Black Crowes’ Romance — ‘Fontaines D.C.’

— ‘Fontaines D.C.’ Saviors — ‘Green Day’

— ‘Green Day’ TANGK — ‘IDLES’

— ‘IDLES’ Dark Matter — ‘Pearl Jam’

— ‘Pearl Jam’ Hackney Diamonds — ‘The Rolling Stones’

— ‘The Rolling Stones’ No Name — ‘Jack White’

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

‘ Beautiful People (Stay High) ’ — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

’ — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys) ‘ Broken Man ’ — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

’ — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) ‘ Dark Matter ’ — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

’ — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam) ‘ Dilemma ’ — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

’ — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day) ‘Gift Horse’ — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

J. Cole — "Might Delete Later"

— "Might Delete Later" Common & Pete Rock — "The Auditorium, Vol. 1"

— "The Auditorium, Vol. 1" Doechii — "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

— "Alligator Bites Never Heal" Eminem — "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

— "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" Future & Metro Boomin — "We Don’t Trust You"

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy — "Asteroids"

— "Asteroids" Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti — "Carnival"

— "Carnival" Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar — "Like That"

— "Like That" Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

— "Not Like Us" GloRilla — "Yeah Glo!"

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

" 11:11 (Deluxe)" — Chris Brown

— Chris Brown " VANTABLACK" — Lalah Hathaway

— Lalah Hathaway " Revenge" — Muni Long

— Muni Long " Algorithm" — Lucky Daye

— Lucky Daye "COMING HOME" — Usher

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

" Kehlani" — After Hours

— After Hours " Tems" — Burning

— Burning " Coco Jones" — Here We Go (Uh Oh)

— Here We Go (Uh Oh) " Muni Long" — Ruined Me

— Ruined Me "SZA" — Saturn



