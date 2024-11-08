Farándula
Grammy´s 2025: conoce la lista de los artistas nominados de esta gala
Una de las premiaciones más importantes de la música se acerca a pasos agigantados y ya ha liberado a sus nominados
Por fin conocemos a los nominados de los Grammys 2025, después de meses especulando sobre los artistas y proyectos que entrarían a la competencia más importante de la industria musical, la Academia de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos a liberado los nombres oficiales de los participantes.
Por supuesto, hicieron elecciones predecibles que no podían ser distintas debido al gran triunfo de dichas creaciones, no obstante, también nos asombraron con varios giros de trama que definitivamente no anticipábamos. Los Grammys 2025 representarán una auténtica contienda campestre.
¿CUÁLES SON LOS COMPETIDORES DE LOS GRAMMYS 2025?
Álbum del año:
- André 3000 — "New Blue Sun"
- Beyoncé — "Cowboy Carter"
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n Sweet"
- Charli XCX — "brat"
- Taylor Swift — "The Tortured Poets Department"
- Billie Eilish — "Hit Me Hard and Soft"
- Chappell Roan — "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
- Jacob Collier — "Djesse Vol. 4"
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Shaboozey — "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — "Die With A Smile"
- Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"
- Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"
- Sabrina Carpenter — "Please Please Please"
- Beyoncé — "Texas Hold Em"
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- The Beatles — "Now and Then"
- Beyoncé — "Texas Hold Em"
- Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso"
- Charli XCX — "360"
- Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"
- Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"
- Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Taylor Swift & Post Malone — "Fortnight"
- A$AP Rocky — "Tailor Swif"
- Charli XCX — "360"
- Eminem — "Houdini"
- Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
MEJOR SOUNDTRACK PARA UN MEDIO VISUAL
- ‘Ain’t No Love In Okhlahoma’
- ‘Better Place’
- ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’
- ‘It Never Went Away’
- ‘Love Will Survive'
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL
- 'American Symphony' — "Jon Batiste"
- ‘June’ — "(June Carter Cash)"
- ‘Kings From Queens’ — "Run DMC"
- ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ — "Steven Van Zandt"
- ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ — "Varios artistas"
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
- Sabrina Carpenter — "Short n’ Sweet"
- Billie Eilish — "Hit Me Hard and Soft"
- Ariana Grande — "Eternal Sunshine"
- Chappell Roan — "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"
- Taylor Swift — "The Tortured Poets Department"
MEJOR SOLO DE POP
- Beyoncé — "Bodyguard"
- Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso"
- Charli XCX — "Apple"
- Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"
- Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"
MEJOR DÚO/GRUPO DE POP
- Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift — "us."
- Beyoncé & Post Malone — "Levi’s Jeans"
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — "Guess"
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica — "The Boy Is Mine"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars —"Die With A Smile"
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DE DANCE POP
- Madison Beer — "Make You Mine"
- Charli XCX — "Von Dutch"
- Billie Eilish — "L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit']'
- Ariana Grande — "Yes, And?"
- Troye Sivan — "Got Me Started"
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
- ‘Funk Generation’ — Anitta
- ‘El Viaje’ — Luis Fonsi
- ‘GARCÍA’ — Kany García
- ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ — Shakira
- ‘ORQUÍDEAS’ — Kali Uchis
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
- ‘nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’ — Bad Bunny
- ‘Rayo’ — J Balvin
- ‘FERXXOCALIPSIS’ — Feid
- ‘LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN’ — Residente
- ‘att.’ — Young Miko
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO LATINO
- ‘Compita del Destino’ — El David Aguilar
- 'Pa' Tu Cuerpa' — Cimafunk
- ‘Autopoiética’ — Mon Laferte
- ‘GRASA’ — NATHY PELUSO
- ‘¿Quién trae las cornetas?’ — Rawayana
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA
- ‘Diamantes’ — Chiquis
- ‘Boca Chueca, Vol. 1’ — Carín León
- ‘ÉXODO’ — Peso Pluma
- ‘De Lejitos’ — Jessi Uribe
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO
- ‘Wild God’ — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- ‘Charm’ — Clairo
- ‘The Collective’ — Kim Gordon
- ‘What Now’ — Brittany Howard
- ‘All Born Screaming’ — St. Vincent
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- Happiness Bastards — ‘The Black Crowes’
- Romance — ‘Fontaines D.C.’
- Saviors — ‘Green Day’
- TANGK — ‘IDLES’
- Dark Matter — ‘Pearl Jam’
- Hackney Diamonds — ‘The Rolling Stones’
- No Name — ‘Jack White’
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
- ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
- ‘Broken Man’ — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- ‘Dark Matter’ — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
- ‘Dilemma’ — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
- ‘Gift Horse’ — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- J. Cole — "Might Delete Later"
- Common & Pete Rock — "The Auditorium, Vol. 1"
- Doechii — "Alligator Bites Never Heal"
- Eminem — "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"
- Future & Metro Boomin — "We Don’t Trust You"
- Hit Me Hard And Soft de Billie Eilish
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
- Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy — "Asteroids"
- Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti — "Carnival"
- Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar — "Like That"
- Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"
- GloRilla — "Yeah Glo!"
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
- "11:11 (Deluxe)" — Chris Brown
- "VANTABLACK" — Lalah Hathaway
- "Revenge"— Muni Long
- "Algorithm" — Lucky Daye
- "COMING HOME" — Usher
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
- "Kehlani" — After Hours
- "Tems" — Burning
- "Coco Jones" — Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- "Muni Long" — Ruined Me
- "SZA" — Saturn
