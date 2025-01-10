Amazon Prime te regala 16 juegos para empezar el año con fuerza

¡Amazon Prime Gaming arranca el año con todo! Los amantes de los videojuegos están de suerte, ya que Prime Gaming ha anunciado la lista de 16 títulos completamente gratuitos para sus suscriptores durante el mes de enero.

CLÁSICOS Y NOVEDADES PARA TODOS LOS GUSTOS

Desde ya mismo, puedes reclamar joyitas como BioShock 2 Remastered o el trepidante Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Pero eso no es todo, ya que a lo largo del mes se irán sumando otros títulos de gran calibre como Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition o el aclamado indie Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

¿CÓMO CONSEGUIR ESTOS JUEGOS GRATIS EN PRIME GAMING?

Es muy sencillo, solo basta con ser suscriptor de Amazon Prime, así tendrás acceso a la página de Prime Gaming y añadir los títulos que más te interesen a tu biblioteca, ya sea que lo juegues en el momento o lo dejes para cuando lo quieras descargar.

¿QUÉ OTROS BENEFICIOS OFRECE PRIME GAMING?

Además de los juegos gratuitos, Prime Gaming te da acceso a:

Contenido exclusivo : Desbloquea skins, insignias y otros objetos para tus juegos favoritos.

: Desbloquea skins, insignias y otros objetos para tus favoritos. Suscripciones a Twitch: Apoya a tus streamers favoritos y consigue emoticonos personalizados.

LISTA DE JUEGOS GRATIS DE PRIME GAMING

16 DE ENERO:

GRIP (GOG)

(GOG) SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (GOG)

Hand of Gilgamech (GOG) Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader (Epic Games Store)

23 DE ENERO:

Deus Ex : Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

: Game of the Year Edition (GOG) To The Rescue! (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Star Stuff (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Spitlings (Amazon Games)

(Amazon Games) Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Epic Games Store)

30 DE ENERO:

Ender Lilies : Quietus of the Knights (Epic Games Store)

: Quietus of the Knights (Epic Games Store) Blood West (GOG)

(GOG) Super Meat Boy Forever (Epic Games Store)

¡Aprovecha los juegos gratis de Prime Gaming en enero y comienza el año jugando!