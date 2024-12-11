The Game Awards 2024: Conoce la lista de los nominados
La ceremonia tendrá lugar este jueves 12 de diciembre, en la que se premiarán los juegos más destacados del año
El evento de premiación de los videojuegos más destacados, más conocido como "The Game Awards", está preparado para su próxima edición.
Mediante un comunicado compartido por Geoff Keighley, el anfitrión y productor, reveló que los videojuegos que buscarán el máximo reconocimiento de la industria se realizarán el 12 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas (Ciudad de México), y se emitirán en doblaje al español latino en el canal oficial de Level Up en YouTube.
Noticia Relacionada
Es importante resaltar que "The Game Awards 2024" se ha transformado en un acontecimiento de gran relevancia a escala global que explota al máximo los medios de comunicación de la era digital.
NOMINADOS DEL 2024
Mejor videojuego del año (GOTY)
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor dirección de juego
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor narrativa
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Mejor banda sonora y música
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor diseño de audio
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor interpretación
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Humberly González – Star Wars: Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens – Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II
Premio a la innovación en accesibilidad
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Premio Games for Impact
- Closer the distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera ZAU
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
Mejor soporte de comunidad
- Baldur´s Gate III
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man´s Sky
Mejor juego independiente
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Mejor juego independiente debutante
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego para móviles
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor juego de realidad virtual y realidad aumentada
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard´s Wrath II
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers II
- Stellar Blade
- Warhamer 40,000: Space Marine II
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor RPG
- Dragon´s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Mejor juego familiar
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego de estrategia y simulación
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor juego de carreras y deportes
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Mejor juego multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Juego más esperado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor adaptación
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Mejor creador de contenido
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor videojuego de eSports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Mejor atleta de eSports
- 33 (Neta Shapira)
- Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
- Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
- Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
- Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
- ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)