The Game Awards 2024: Conoce la lista de los nominados

Por: Brayam Chávez
Diciembre 11, 2024 - 06:09 p.m.
La ceremonia tendrá lugar este jueves 12 de diciembre, en la que se premiarán los juegos más destacados del año

El evento de premiación de los videojuegos más destacados, más conocido como "The Game Awards", está preparado para su próxima edición.

Mediante un comunicado compartido por Geoff Keighley, el anfitrión y productor, reveló que los videojuegos que buscarán el máximo reconocimiento de la industria se realizarán el 12 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas (Ciudad de México), y se emitirán en doblaje al español latino en el canal oficial de Level Up en YouTube.

Es importante resaltar que "The Game Awards 2024" se ha transformado en un acontecimiento de gran relevancia a escala global que explota al máximo los medios de comunicación de la era digital.

NOMINADOS DEL 2024

Mejor videojuego del año (GOTY)

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor dirección de juego

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor narrativa

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor diseño de audio

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor interpretación

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Humberly González – Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens – Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II

Premio a la innovación en accesibilidad

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Premio Games for Impact

  • Closer the distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Senua´s Saga Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera ZAU

Mejor juego en constante evolución

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II

Mejor soporte de comunidad

  • Baldur´s Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man´s Sky

Mejor juego independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor juego independiente debutante

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego para móviles

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor juego de realidad virtual y realidad aumentada

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard´s Wrath II
  • Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhamer 40,000: Space Marine II

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG

  • Dragon´s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego de lucha

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Mejor juego familiar

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego de estrategia y simulación

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor juego de carreras y deportes

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Juego más esperado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Mejor creador de contenido

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor videojuego de eSports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mejor atleta de eSports

  • 33 (Neta Shapira)
  • Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
  • Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
  • Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
  • Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
  • ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)



