  • 24° C
  • Ciudad Obregón
  • Lunes, 17 De Noviembre Del 2025
SÍGUENOS
Internacional / Mundo

Game Awards 2025: Esta es la lista completa de nominados en la gala

La premiación más importante de la industria reveló a los títulos aspirantes en sus más de 25 categorías

Nov. 17, 2025
Game Awards 2025: Esta es la lista completa de nominados en la gala

Los Game Awards 2025 ya están a la vuelta de la esquina y, como cada año, la expectativa entre los fans de los videojuegos se ha disparado. La premiación más importante de la industria reveló a los títulos nominados en sus más de 25 categorías, reconociendo a los juegos que destacaron por su innovación, narrativa, arte y el impacto que lograron en la comunidad.

LA GALA MÁS IMPORTANTE DEL MUNDO GAMER

The Game Awards son considerados los Oscar del mundo de los videojuegos. Cada año, un jurado compuesto por más de 100 organizaciones internacionales —entre medios especializados e influencers— se encarga de elegir a los mejores títulos en distintas categorías.

La edición 2025 se celebrará el 11 de diciembre en Los Ángeles y podrá verse totalmente gratis a través de diversas plataformas de streaming.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A THE GAME AWARDS 2025

A continuación, te presentamos la lista oficial de nominados en cada una de las categorías anunciadas para esta esperada gala.

Game of the Year (Juego del Año)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades 2
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hollow Knight Silksong
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Mejor Interpretación

  • Ben Starr (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
  • Charlie Cox (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
  • Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
  • Jennifer English (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
  • Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  • Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Mejor juego ya disponible

  • Fortnite
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man´s Sky

Mejor juego móvil

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5 The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Música y Composición

  • Christoper Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)
  • Darren Korb (Hades 2)
  • Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur Expedition 33)
  • Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)
  • Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)

Mejor diseño de Audio

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Adaptación

  • The Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell: DeathWatch
  • Until Dawn
  • The Last of Us: Temporada 2

Mejor Narrativa

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad

  • No Man´s Sky
  • Helldivers 2
  • Balldur´s Gate 3
  • Fortnite
  • Final Fantasy 14

Games for Impact

  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Consumeme
  • WanderStop
  • South of Midnight

Mejor Multijugador

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego Independiente

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Absolum
  • BallXPit
  • Blue Prince
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor debut de Juego Independiente

  • Megabonk
  • Despelote
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch

Mejor juego VR/AR

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Ghost Town
  • Arken Age
  • Marvel Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Creador de contenido del año

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Senat
  • Moistcritical
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Juego Más Anticipado

  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • The Witcher 4
  • 007 First Light
  • Marvel´s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem

Mejor juego de Acción y Aventura

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Mejor juego de Rol

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Mejor juego de Pelea

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O World Stage

Mejor juego de Acción

  • Battlefield 66
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Hades 2
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengance

Mejor Accesibilidad

  • Assassin´s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC26
  • South of Midnight

Mejor juego Familiar

  • Donkey Kong: Bananza
  • Lego Party
  • Lego Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
  • Split Fiction

Mejor juego de Simulación o Estrategia

  • The Alters
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Tempest Rising
  • Civilization VIII
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Carreras

  • EA Sports FC26
  • EA Sports F1
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Mejor juego de Esports

  • League of Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Counter Strike 2
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta de Esports

  • MenaRD
  • Brak
  • Shovy
  • F0rsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Zywoo

Mejor Equipo de Esports

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • RNG (Valorant)
  • Team Falcons (Dota 2)
  • Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)
  • Team Vitality (Counter Strike 2)

Mejor Dirección

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Split Fiction
  • Hades 2

¿CUÁNDO SERÁ LA CEREMONIA?

La gala de The Game Awards 2025 se llevará a cabo el jueves 11 de diciembre en Los Ángeles. El evento podrá verse gratuitamente a través de transmisiones en vivo en diversas plataformas digitales.

Brayam Chávez
Brayam Chávez


Contenido Relacionado
Estados Unidos a designa al Cártel de los Soles como terrorista; señala a Maduro como su líder
Internacional / Mundo

Estados Unidos a designa al Cártel de los Soles como terrorista; señala a Maduro como su líder

Noviembre 16, 2025

Además, el Departamento de Estado norteamericano indicó que esta agrupación tendría vínculos con el Cártel de Sinaloa y con el Tren de Aragua

VIDEO | "Imagine", de John Lennon, la canción que Nicolás Maduro cantó durante acto en Venezuela
Internacional / Mundo

VIDEO | "Imagine", de John Lennon, la canción que Nicolás Maduro cantó durante acto en Venezuela

Noviembre 16, 2025

Además, el presidente de Venezuela llamó a sus seguidores a defender a su patria, pero también a que hicieran todo por la paz

Papa León XIV llama a fortalecer la cultura del respeto y la protección de víctimas de abusos
Internacional / Mundo

Papa León XIV llama a fortalecer la cultura del respeto y la protección de víctimas de abusos

Noviembre 16, 2025

El líder de la Iglesia Católica ha insistido en la necesidad de abordar el tema desde un enfoque de atención a quienes han sido afectados