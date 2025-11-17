Game Awards 2025: Esta es la lista completa de nominados en la gala

Los Game Awards 2025 ya están a la vuelta de la esquina y, como cada año, la expectativa entre los fans de los videojuegos se ha disparado. La premiación más importante de la industria reveló a los títulos nominados en sus más de 25 categorías, reconociendo a los juegos que destacaron por su innovación, narrativa, arte y el impacto que lograron en la comunidad.
LA GALA MÁS IMPORTANTE DEL MUNDO GAMER
The Game Awards son considerados los Oscar del mundo de los videojuegos. Cada año, un jurado compuesto por más de 100 organizaciones internacionales —entre medios especializados e influencers— se encarga de elegir a los mejores títulos en distintas categorías.
La edición 2025 se celebrará el 11 de diciembre en Los Ángeles y podrá verse totalmente gratis a través de diversas plataformas de streaming.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A THE GAME AWARDS 2025
A continuación, te presentamos la lista oficial de nominados en cada una de las categorías anunciadas para esta esperada gala.
Game of the Year (Juego del Año)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Mejor Interpretación
- Ben Starr (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscure: Expedition 33)
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Mejor juego ya disponible
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy 14
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man´s Sky
Mejor juego móvil
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5 The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Música y Composición
- Christoper Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)
- Darren Korb (Hades 2)
- Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur Expedition 33)
- Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)
- Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)
Mejor diseño de Audio
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Adaptación
- The Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: DeathWatch
- Until Dawn
- The Last of Us: Temporada 2
Mejor Narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad
- No Man´s Sky
- Helldivers 2
- Balldur´s Gate 3
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy 14
Games for Impact
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Consumeme
- WanderStop
- South of Midnight
Mejor Multijugador
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Absolum
- BallXPit
- Blue Prince
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor debut de Juego Independiente
- Megabonk
- Despelote
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
Mejor juego VR/AR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Ghost Town
- Arken Age
- Marvel Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Creador de contenido del año
- Caedrel
- Kai Senat
- Moistcritical
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Juego Más Anticipado
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- The Witcher 4
- 007 First Light
- Marvel´s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
Mejor juego de Acción y Aventura
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Mejor juego de Rol
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Mejor juego de Pelea
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O World Stage
Mejor juego de Acción
- Battlefield 66
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Hades 2
- Shinobi: Art of Vengance
Mejor Accesibilidad
- Assassin´s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC26
- South of Midnight
Mejor juego Familiar
- Donkey Kong: Bananza
- Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
Mejor juego de Simulación o Estrategia
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Tempest Rising
- Civilization VIII
- Two Point Museum
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Carreras
- EA Sports FC26
- EA Sports F1
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Mejor juego de Esports
- League of Legends
- Dota 2
- Counter Strike 2
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de Esports
- MenaRD
- Brak
- Shovy
- F0rsaken
- Kakeru
- Zywoo
Mejor Equipo de Esports
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- RNG (Valorant)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)
- Team Vitality (Counter Strike 2)
Mejor Dirección
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Split Fiction
- Hades 2
¿CUÁNDO SERÁ LA CEREMONIA?
La gala de The Game Awards 2025 se llevará a cabo el jueves 11 de diciembre en Los Ángeles. El evento podrá verse gratuitamente a través de transmisiones en vivo en diversas plataformas digitales.