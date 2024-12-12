Internacional / Mundo

Game Awards 2024: ¿Cuál fue el juego del año? Conoce la lista de ganadores

Por: Brayam Chávez
Diciembre 12, 2024 - 08:06 p.m.
La noche más importante en el mundo de los videojuegos ya llegó, dejando muchos nominados con sus trofeos

La gran noche para la industria de los videojuegos ya llegó. Es tiempo de descubrir cuáles fueron las experiencias más destacadas del 2024. Así, The Game Awards han sido responsables de otorgar premios a títulos como Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Rebirth de Final Fantasy VII, entre otros. Si te perdiste de la ceremonia, te presentamos a todos los vencedores del evento.


LISTA DE GANADORES DE LOS GAME AWARDS 2024

Juego del Año:

  • ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor dirección:

  • ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego de peleas:

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8 – GANADOR

Mejor juego de realidad aumentada/realidad virtual:

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard´s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow – GANADOR
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Juego de impacto:

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva – GANADOR
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovación en accesibilidad:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – GANADOR
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Mejor juego de familia:

  • ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party: Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor actuación:

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Melina Juergens – Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II – GANADORA
  • Hannah Telle – Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
  • Humberly González – Star Wars: Outlaws

Mejor juego de acción:

  • Black Myth: Wukong – GANADOR
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Juego más anticipado:

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI – GANADOR
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor juego multijugador:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II – GANADOR
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Mejor soporte a la comunidad:

  • Baldur´s Gate 3 – GANADOR
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man´s Sky

Mejor Dirección de Arte:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
  • Neva

Mejor debut independiente:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego de acción/aventura:

  • ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG:

  • Dragon´s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25 – GANADOR
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia:

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2 – GANADOR
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lord
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor juego en curso:

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II – GANADOR

Mejor adaptación:

  • Arcane
  • Fallout – GANADOR
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Mejor Música:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – GANADOR
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor juego independiente:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor juego móvil:

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro – GANADOR
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket

Mejor diseño de audio:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Senua´s Saga: Hellblade 2 – GANADOR

Mejor narrativa:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
  • Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2


