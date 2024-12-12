Game Awards 2024: ¿Cuál fue el juego del año? Conoce la lista de ganadores
La noche más importante en el mundo de los videojuegos ya llegó, dejando muchos nominados con sus trofeos
La gran noche para la industria de los videojuegos ya llegó. Es tiempo de descubrir cuáles fueron las experiencias más destacadas del 2024. Así, The Game Awards han sido responsables de otorgar premios a títulos como Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Rebirth de Final Fantasy VII, entre otros. Si te perdiste de la ceremonia, te presentamos a todos los vencedores del evento.
LISTA DE GANADORES DE LOS GAME AWARDS 2024
Juego del Año:
- ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor dirección:
- ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor juego de peleas:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8 – GANADOR
Mejor juego de realidad aumentada/realidad virtual:
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard´s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – GANADOR
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Juego de impacto:
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva – GANADOR
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II
Innovación en accesibilidad:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – GANADOR
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Mejor juego de familia:
- ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party: Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor actuación:
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Melina Juergens – Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II – GANADORA
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
- Humberly González – Star Wars: Outlaws
Mejor juego de acción:
- Black Myth: Wukong – GANADOR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Juego más anticipado:
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI – GANADOR
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor juego multijugador:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers II – GANADOR
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Mejor soporte a la comunidad:
- Baldur´s Gate 3 – GANADOR
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man´s Sky
Mejor Dirección de Arte:
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
- Neva
Mejor debut independiente:
- Animal Well
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego de acción/aventura:
- ASTRO BOT – GANADOR
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor RPG:
- Dragon´s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25 – GANADOR
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia:
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2 – GANADOR
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lord
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor juego en curso:
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II – GANADOR
Mejor adaptación:
- Arcane
- Fallout – GANADOR
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Mejor Música:
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – GANADOR
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor juego independiente:
- Animal Well
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Mejor juego móvil:
- AFK Journey
- Balatro – GANADOR
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Mejor diseño de audio:
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Senua´s Saga: Hellblade 2 – GANADOR
Mejor narrativa:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – GANADOR
- Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2