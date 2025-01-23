Premios Oscar 2025: Lista completa de nominados

Este 23 de enero se dio a conocer la lista de nominaciones para la edición 97 de los premios de la Academia, evento retrasado por los incendios en LA
Por: Marcela Islas
Este jueves por la mañana, Bowen Yang y Rachel Sennott revelaron las nominaciones a la 97ª edición de los Premios Oscar, marcando el inicio de la temporada de galardones más esperada de la industria cinematográfica.
La película "Emilia Pérez" lidera las nominaciones con un total de 13, consolidándose como la favorita de este año. Le siguen de cerca "The Brutalist" y el musical cinematográfico "Wicked", ambas con 10 nominaciones cada una.
El anuncio de las candidaturas, originalmente programado para una fecha anterior, se retrasó debido a los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles.
¿CUÁNDO SON LOS OSCAR 2025?
La gala de premiación tendrá lugar el próximo 2 de marzo y será transmitida por ABC. En esta ocasión, el comediante Conan O´Brien será el anfitrión, añadiendo un toque especial de humor al evento.
Con estas nominaciones, se anticipa una intensa competencia en las próximas semanas, mientras la industria del cine celebra lo mejor de la cinematografía mundial.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2025
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "I´m Still Here"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
- Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
- Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
- Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Demi Moore, "The Substance"
- Fernanda Torres, "I´m Still Here"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, "A real pain"
- Edward Norton, "A complete unknown"
- Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Monika Barbara, "A Complete Unknown"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
- Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
- Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Sean Baker, "Anora"
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
- James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
- Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
- Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- "The Brutalist"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Maria"
- "Nosferatu"
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
- "I´m Still Here"
- "The Girl with the Needle"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
- "Flow"
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "Sing Sing"
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Real Pain"
- "September 5"
- "The Substance"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL
- "Alien"
- "Anuja"
- "I´m Not a Robot"
- "The Last Ranger"
- "A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- "Beautiful Men"
- "In the Shadow of the Cypress"
- "Magic Candies"
- "Wander to Wonder"
- Yuck!
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- "Flow"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "Memoir of a Snail"
- "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
- "The Wild Robot"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- "Death By Numbers"
- "I Am Ready, Warden"
- "Incident"
- "Instruments of a Beating Heart"
- "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- "Black Box Diaries"
- "No Other Land"
- "Porcelain War"
- "Soundtrack to a Coup d´Etat"
- "Sugarcane"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- "El Mal," from "Emilia Pérez"
- "The Journey," from "The Six Triple Eight"
- "Like a Bird," from "Sing Sing"
- "Mi Camino," from "Emilia Pérez"
- "Never Too Late," from "Elton John: Never Too Late"
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- "The Brutalist"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- "A Different Man"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nosfroatue"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Wicked"
MEJOR SONIDO
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- "The Brutalist"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Better Man"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
- "Wicked"