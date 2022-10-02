buscar noticiasbuscar noticias
VIDEO. Karol G canta "Ya supérame" y "Tusa" junto a Grupo Firme

Por: Fernanda Esparza
Octubre 02, 2022 - 04:47 p.m.
La cantante colombiana se presentó ayer por la noche en Hidalgo, Texas, con su gira llamada "Strip Love Tour"

Karol G ofreció un concierto el pasado sábado en recinto Payne Arena, ubicado en Hidalgo, Texas. Su show estuvo lleno de momentos inolvidables; sin duda, la sorpresa de la noche fue la aparición de Grupo Firme.

El público enloqueció cuando Eduin Caz subió al escenario junto al resto de sus compañeros para cantar a lado de "La Bichota", el tema "Tusa" con un toque de banda.


La artista colombiana también sorprendió al entonar a todo pulmón "Ya Supérame", canción más exitosa de Grupo Firme.


